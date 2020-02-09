Dana White reveals he scored the UFC 247 main event for Dominick Reyes

UFC president Dana White revealed how he scored the closely-contested main event of UFC 247 between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

Jones and Reyes were involved in a super-close fight that Jones ultimately won by unanimous decision to once again defend the UFC light heavyweight title. But many felt Reyes should have gotten the nod on the judges’ scorecards, and White is one of those people.

Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN following the event, White revealed that he scored the fight 48-47 for the challenger Reyes. Here’s what White said.

Dana White had the fight 48-47 for Reyes, but acknowledged there were dissenting opinions throughout the promotion. He said that former matchmaker Joe Silva scored it a draw. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 9, 2020

In the eyes of most who watched it, the fight ultimately came down to how you scored the third round. Most scored the first two rounds for Reyes and most scored the last two rounds for Jones. The third round was the swing round, but it was a round that White felt that Reyes earned. The judges, however, did not see things that way.

It’s interesting that the former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva scored the fight a draw. There were no 10-8 rounds in the fight, so perhaps he scored the third round a 10-10 draw, but White didn’t elaborate so we don’t know for sure. Regardless, the fight was extremely close, and opinions on who won are all over the place.

White didn’t confirm that Reyes will be getting a rematch with Jones, though many feel like he should after going toe-to-toe with the champ for 25 minutes. Just like Jones’ last fight against Thiago Santos, Jones eeked out a close one to once again show he’s the top dog at 205lbs, but now there’s some questioning that title.

