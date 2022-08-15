Daniel Cormier apologizes to Darren Till following misunderstanding on Twitter: “I am sorry I was drunk”

Daniel Cormier and Darren Till got into a hilarious argument on Twitter late Saturday night after UFC San Diego had already concluded. Till, a UFC middleweight and former welterweight title challenger, likes to stir the pot every so often. This exchange with a Cormier, a former UFC double-champion, was no different.

Since his retirement in 2020, Cormier has remained active within the UFC as a color commentator and analyst for ESPN on various UFC Fight Night shows and pay-per-view cards. Cormier also hosts a weekly show with former Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, called “DC and RC,” across ESPN platforms.

As for Till, he is trying to work his way back towards a title shot in a new weight class. He is currently ranked No. 9 in a division that features the likes of Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and Robert Whittaker, to name a few.

The entire Twitter thread, which spans a couple of messages, shows Till hilariously requesting that Cormier shouldn’t commentate the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Charles Vs Islam

What a fight Just don’t let DC commentate — D (@darrentill2) August 12, 2022

Cormier’s reply was literally taken seriously to the eventual clap-back of Till.

Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 13, 2022

I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating. 😁 — D (@darrentill2) August 13, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I forget who I was talking to. I am sorry I was drunk lol — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 13, 2022

“I forgot who I was talking to,” Cormier wrote. “I am sorry. I was drunk, lol.”

Cormier’s commentary has sometimes been deemed as biased, but nevertheless, the former double-champ loves to have a good time every once and a while, and who can blame him, right?

Till has won one of his last five outings and currently does not have a fight booked at press time. Who he will fight still remains to be seen, but regardless, Till remains a funny character around the MMA space.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

For Cormier, however, this is just another day for the new Hall of Famer in 2022.

Who will Till fight next? Tell us your thoughts below, Penn NATION!