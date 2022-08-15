Dominick Cruz releases statement following KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”

Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday.

Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.

Early on, Cruz had success as he was able to out-strike Vera and avoided his power shots for the most part. Yet, in the fourth round, Vera landed a vicious head kick that knocked out Cruz and broke his news. It was a tough loss for the former champ who has now taken to Instagram to release a statement on the loss.

“I’m grateful to all of you who came out on Saturday, and for all the love and support here! The body feels great and I’m thankful for my health. I’ll be seeing you all next up on September 10th at the desk #TeamCruz,” Cruz wrote on Instagram.

Although Cruz says he is healthy, he didn’t say what the future holds for him. The former bantamweight champ is 37 years old and said before the bout he was only fighting to become a champ again. With the loss, the path to a title shot has become much longer.

Dominick Cruz (24-4) was on a two-fight win streak before the KO loss to Vera as he beat Pedro Munhoz by decision and edged out a split decision against Casey Kenney. ‘The Dominator’ made his return to the Octagon at UFC 249 in May of 2020 when he fought Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss.

In his career, Cruz holds notable wins over TJ Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Benavidez, and Ian McCall among others.

Do you think we will see Dominick Cruz fight again?

