Dana White views Tatiana Suarez as potential title contender at 125lbs, but believes she will be “a little rusty”

UFC president Dana White says he views Tatiana Suarez as a potential title contender at 125lbs but he believes she will be “a little rusty.”

Suarez announced this week that she plans on returning to the Octagon later this year as a flyweight. The former Ultimate Fighter winner was viewed by many as a future title contender at 115lbs, but she has missed the last two years of action due to a neck injury and other issues. Now that she’s ready to fight again, Suarez likes the idea of moving up to 125lbs, where she would be chasing the belt held by UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. There are fewer contenders at 125lbs and it’s conceivable that even just one big win for Suarez could be enough to earn her a title shot against Shevchenko.

Speaking to Heidi Androl following UFC Vegas 27, White was asked about Suarez and where he sees her standing in the 125lbs division. According to the UFC president, he believes that Suarez will deal with some ring rust when she comes back, but overall he likes her addition to the UFC women’s flyweight division and is excited about her return.

“Obviously she’s going to be a little rust after taking two years off, but she was on her way, people were talking about being the next world champion. It’s exciting and fun to have her back, and I look forward to seeing her competing at 125lbs,” Dana White said of Suarez.

Suarez was one of the top-ranked strawweights before her long layoff, but the last time we saw her fight was all the way back in June 2019 against Nina Nunes. She won that fight via unanimous decision but has been sidelined ever since.

Do you think Tatiana Suarez can be the woman who beats Valentina Shevchenko at 125lbs?