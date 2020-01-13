Dana White: UFC doctor says Conor McGregor ‘is in the best shape he’s ever seen him in’

Conor McGregor has made it to Las Vegas for his UFC 246 fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and according to UFC doctors, he’s in “phenomenal shape.” At least, that’s what UFC President Dana White says he’s heard.

“I’m hearing he’s in phenomenal shape,” White told TMZ ahead of UFC 246 (transcript via Asian Persuasion MMA). “The UFC doctor is actually saying, he thinks Conor is in the best shape he’s ever seen him in. Head seems to be in the right place. Ring rust is real, I believe in it. We’ll see how that goes.”

While White has heard good things about McGregor ahead of UFC 246, he once again shared his belief that Cerrone is being disrespected by the fans and the media.

“And I think the level of disrespect shown to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by the media, a lot of the fans, and definitely the sports books in Las Vegas, is insanity,” White said.

White concluded that this a very interesting matchup that hinges on several key variables.

“This fight is interesting on a lot of different levels,” White said. “Obviously Conor’s been out a while. Conor has fought two times at 170 [pounds]. He’s got a win and a loss at 170. I believe in ring rust. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has gone on these two fights skids before and has come back.

“Cowboy Cerrone is also one of those guys that needs something big to fight for,” White added. “It’s more than just the money and all the things that go along with it. This is the type of fight that ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is an absolute spoiler in. This is his deal. These are the types of fights he likes to be in.

“[Cerrone has] fought at 170 many times. He’s comfortable at 170. You know Conor McGregor will probably weigh in at 169 or 168, or somewhere around there. It’s even hard for Conor to hit 170. So it’s a very interesting fight against two of the baddest in the business to ever do it. And this is a fun one.”

What do you think of these comments from Dana White? Who do you think will win the Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight at UFC 246?

