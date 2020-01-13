Jon Jones weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone matchup

Jon Jones is a former training partner of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and an acquaintance and admirer of Conor McGregor. As such, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion was reluctant to make a prediction for McGregor and Cerrone’s UFC 246 fight when he was asked to do so by BT Sport.

Here’s what Jones had to say instead.

“I’m really happy for Cowboy Cerrone, being an Albuquerque fighter, to have such a huge opportunity,” Jones said. “Cowboy Cerrone and I will always have somewhat of a connection, and I’m pulling for him.

“At the same time, Conor McGregor, I love everything he’s doing for the sport,” Jones added. “Such a great businessman, and he’s brought so much awareness to our sport. May the best man win.”

As Jones suggests, he and Cerrone are both based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and spent many years training together at the famed JacksonWink MMA gym, although Cerrone recently left that facility to train at his own BMF Ranch.

Jones has also maintained a cordial with Conor McGregor, having been spotted socializing with the Irishman a number of times over the years.

In the same video from BT Sport, a number of other high-profile fighters make predictions for this Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight. In addition to Jones, UFC featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski, UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, former featherweight champ Max Holloway, Colby Covington, Mike Perry, and Katlyn Chookagian all weigh in.

McGregor and Cerrone will collide in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 246, which is goes down this Saturday inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What do you think of Jon Jones’ comments on the matchup?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/13/2020.