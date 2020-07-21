Dana White targeting three title fights to take place on Fight Island, claims Abu Dhabi is the new fight capital

Dana White is expecting to be on Fight Island for a while and is already looking at three title fights to take place there.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, White has been adamant he will keep on holding events. He even said he’d be hosting them on an island. Well, on July 11 at UFC 251 he did just that as Fight Island was born in Abu Dhabi, which the UFC boss says is the new fight capital of the world.

“The shows that we bring here, this is the only international destination for fights,” White told The National. “So all the biggest and the baddest fights coming up that we have are going to be here. If you look at our roster of champions, they’re from all over the world. So the biggest, baddest fights over the next God knows how long are going to be here in Abu Dhabi. That’s why I’m saying Abu Dhabi is going to be looked at as the new fight capital of the world. It used to be Las Vegas. It definitely isn’t Las Vegas right now.”

Currently, the plan for the UFC is to go back to Las Vegas at the UFC Apex for the month of August. But, with the United States shutting down again, he knows there is a real possibility he will be back on Fight Island soon.

For now, it is likely they will be back on Yas Island in September for UFC 253. That event will see Israel Adesanya fight, Paulo Costa. But, Dana White revealed two other title fights he is expecting to take place on Fight Island.

“Khabib will be the next. We’re talking about [middleweight champion] Israel Adesanya versus Paulo Costa, that fight happening. [Women’s strawweight champion] Weili Zhang versus Rose Namajunas is a possibility,” he said. “All the massive, big fights with literally the champion versus the No 1 contender are all looking like Fight Island Abu Dhabi.”

Who do you think will come out on top in these three title fights?