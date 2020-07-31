Dana White says UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje will “probably” take place on Fight Island

Dana White says that UFC 254 featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje will “probably” take place on Fight Island.

The UFC spent all of July holding events on Yas Island, promoting four cards on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi between July 11 and July 25. White praised officials in Abu Dhabi for doing an amazing job holding those events and he has promised that the promotion would be returning soon. The UFC is back at its home base in Las Vegas for five events in August, but events scheduled for September and August do not have locations announced just yet.

Speaking to the media before UFC on ESPN+ 31, Dana White was asked where its upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view featuring the lightweight title unification bout between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje would take place. White said that while a location for that event has not been finalized yet, he says the UFC is “probably” going to hold the card on Fight Island.

Dana White says Khabib vs Justin Gaethje location hasn’t been announced yet but “probably” on Fight Island #UFCVegas5 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 31, 2020

Considering Nurmagomedov is an international fighter and previously had difficulting getting into the United States for his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, it makes more sense for him to compete on Fight Island just to be sure that he can fight on the card. Not only that, but the coronavirus pandemic could push the UFC out of Vegas again.

The UFC has generally put its international fighters on the Fight Island events, though a number of domestic fighters also fought on the cards, and now Gaethje could very well be the latest American to make the trek over to Abu Dhabi for the biggest fight of his life.

Do you prefer UFC 254 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi or at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas?