Tyron Woodley says he has agreed to fight Gilbert Burns in UFC headliner

Tyron Woodley appears ready to return to the Octagon and will do so against Gilbert Burns.

Woodley has been clamoring to get a fight since his UFC London scrap against Leon Edwards was canceled. He called out Colby Covington and asked for a rematch with Kamaru Usman, yet it appears he won’t get either. Instead, he says he’ll be fighting Gilbert Burns, who has called out the former welterweight champion countless times.

Makes two of us. https://t.co/vU7fD68t9k — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 2, 2020

“To the 4th time this fight has been offered and for the 4th time I’m saying yes! May 23 main event,” Burns tweeted.

That caught the attention of Woodley who said he has agreed too after Dana White saying “The Chosen One” would headline the May 23 show.

“Makes two of us,” Woodley responded.

Tyron Woodley has not fought since he lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 to lose his welterweight title. During his reign, he beat Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round knockout win over Demian Maia in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia. The win made him a top-10 welterweight and improved him to 3-0 at 170-pounds after moving up last year to earn wins over Alexey Kunchencko and Gunnar Nelson.

Burns has been vocal about this Woodley fight and told BJPENN.com he would finish the former champ if they do fight. So, he now has his chance to do so.

“I would’ve finished Tyron Woodley. He’s old and Tyron Woodley has two more fights and then he’s going to retire. He’s done,” he said. “I am 33-years-old, best I’ve ever felt and I believe I would’ve finished him. But, I think I will fight him this year and I will finish him.”

The UFC has yet to confirm Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns as the May 23 main event but all signs point to that happening.

