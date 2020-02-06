Dana White says Corey Anderson is ‘pissed off’ he didn’t get title shot against Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White says that light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson is “pissed off” that he didn’t get the title shot against Jon Jones.

After Anderson knocked out Johnny Walker in his most impressive performance to date at UFC 244, he called out Jones for a title shot once again. Anderson and Jones have had a feud for a while now, but Anderson was always lacking that trademark win that he needed to get a title shot until the Walker fight.

But even though he knocked out Walker, the UFC instead chose to give Dominick Reyes the title shot after he knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC Boston. Anderson wasn’t happy about that and threatened to sit out and not fight again, but eventually, he decided to accept a fight against fellow top contender Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho.

Anderson has been vocal that if he beats Blachowicz in the pair’s rematch that he be next in line to fight the winner of Jones vs. Reyes for the belt. White says he knows that’s Anderson is upset, but won’t commit to giving him a title shot even if he beats Blachowicz.

“I am well aware that he has been pissed off for a very long time about not having a title shot,” White told MMAjunkie.com about Anderson.

“I don’t know off the top of my head who I think is next in the division.”

Once again White said that he needs to see how the fight between Jones and Reyes plays out before making any commitments to the rest of the light heavyweight division. Obviously that’s not what Anderson wants to hear but at this point all he can control if going in there and dominating Blachowicz and proving to White he is deserving.

Do you think Corey Anderson should fight the winner of Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes if he beats Jan Blachowicz?

