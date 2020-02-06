Jon Jones eyes Corey Anderson, Johnny Walker after Dominick Reyes fight at UFC 247

Jon Jones knows there are still worthy opponents at light heavyweight if he emerges victorious this weekend.

Jones is set to defend his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 247 when he takes on Dominick Reyes. The undefeated challenger presents a ton of challenges. But, should “Bones” get his hand raised he said he wants to fight Stipe Miocic at heavyweight for the belt.

Even if he moves up in weight, Jones knows he will come back down to light heavyweight.

“I think I’d probably go back down to 205. Getting down to 205 just makes me feel good about myself. It makes me feel good,” Jon Jones said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Earn that victory and to detox myself and to lose the weight again. It just makes me feel like the journey to get down to the weight class and just to feel ultimately prepared. I just love it. I feel that my highest mentally and spiritually and just physically. There’s something about getting down to my weight class that just makes me feel supercharged.”

If he does continue on defending his belt at light heavyweight, Jon Jones knows there are a ton of worthy contenders. He mentions two people by name that he has his eye on.

“I think Corey Anderson is going to try to bring it,” he said. “Yeah, I think Johnny Walker is going to bring it, and these 185-pounders are constantly moving up.”

So Jon Jones knows there are always worthy contenders that can make him stay at light heavyweight for the rest of his career. He says he is motivated by anyone and is just eager to defend his belt and prove he is the greatest of all-time.

For now, Jones is focused on Dominick Reyes and looking to get his hand raised on Saturday.

