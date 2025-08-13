Joe Rogan has lofty hopes for UFC broadcast deal with Paramount

Joe Rogan believes the UFC’s new broadcast deal with Paramount will be massive for MMA.

Many were surprised when it was announced that the UFC and Paramount struck a deal worth $7.7 billion for broadcasting rights. All of the numbered events will air live on Paramount+ annually, as well as all of the “Fight Night” events. UFC CEO Dana White expects four special cards to air on CBS annually.

During an edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator gushed over news of the deal and he explained why he thinks it will be a boom period for MMA (via MMAFighting).

“Through the roof,” Rogan said. “And it’s a super smart move for Paramount. What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but to have it for free. How much does it cost a month? Ten bucks, let’s say it’s ten bucks. That’s crazy. That’s a $120 a year, you can watch every UFC pay-per-view? Two UFC pay-per-views is, like, 140 bucks, right? Isn’t it? Aren’t they, like, $70? So you get all of them. Everything’s free? That’s incredible. This sport is going to go f*cking hypernova.”

Rogan admitted that he hopes UFC and ESPN remain on good terms given how relevant the sports network is. Rogan may not have to worry, as TKO Group Holdings inked a deal that will make ESPN the home of WWE’s premium live events in the United States. Given the relationship between TKO and ESPN, UFC coverage on SportsCenter may not suffer as much as some believe it will.

White recently appeared on “Pardon My Take” and he was asked about Rogan’s future with UFC now that the Paramount deal is in place. White assured fans that Rogan will remain at the commentary desk for most numbered shows. White also added that Rogan is quite busy, which has led to his reduced schedule over the years in terms of calling fights.