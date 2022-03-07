Rafael Dos Anjos believes the time is right for UFC to rebook him against Conor McGregor

Rafael dos Anjos is making it known that he would like the UFC to book a fight between him and Conor McGregor.

A Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) vs McGregor (22-6 MMA) fight was scheduled way back in March of 2016 at UFC 196. The bout never happened as ‘RDA’ had to withdraw because of a foot injury. It would be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) who took his place and won by submission in the second round over McGregor.

Conor McGregor is coming off two back to back losses against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). The two met at UFC 257 in January of 2021 where McGregor lost by KO in the second round. They met again at UFC 264 in July of 2021 where ‘Mystic Mac’ went down to defeat in the first round by knockout. It was that fight where McGregor suffered a broken leg, putting him out of the cage for months.

In recent years, both Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos have bounced between lightweight and welterweight divisions. McGregor is scheduled to be back in the Octagon this summer after a twelve month recuperation period.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano (16-5 MMA) took place this past Saturday March 5th at UFC 272 in Paradise Nevada. It was dos Anjos coming out the victor by decision.

In speaking with reporters at the post fight press conference, dos Anjos said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It looks like Islam (Makhachev) is going to fight Beneil Dariush. He had a chance to fight me tonight and he didn’t. At 170 pounds, I took that fight. They (didn’t). I don’t know. It looks like Conor is coming back in the summer. That could be a good one. A title fight is already scheduled. We’ll see, man. A lot of things can happen.”

Continuing Rafael dos Anjos said:

“I just want to be active. I want to be training. I need good names. I’ve been in this game for so many years and fought everybody in two divisions. I need names that make me want to go to the gym and train hard for it. That’s what I want.”

Speaking about a fight with McGregor, dos Anjos continued:

“I think the moment that we live in right now, that fight would make a lot of sense. I was on a 16-month layoff. Conor broke his leg and is coming back in the summer, I think. That would make sense. The division is kind of crazy right now and I think that fight would make a lot of sense. … That would be a big money fight, of course. We have a history, too. Like I said, I’m looking for names that make me want to go to the gym and train. It’s been so many years in this game. I don’t want to fight names that don’t interest me, that don’t push me to go to the gym. I’m 37 years old. (I’ve) fought pretty much everybody in two divisions.”

