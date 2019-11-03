Dana White reacts to tonight’s UFC 244 main event stoppage

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the stoppage in tonight’s UFC 244 main event fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC welterweight standouts, Diaz and Masvidal, squared off for the promotions new BMF Title in tonight’s event headliner at Madison Square Garden.

It was a highly anticipated matchup, one that saw even United States President Donald Trump in attendance.

Both men were riding high entering tonight’s event. Nate Diaz was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, while Jorge Masvidal had scored back-to-back knockout victories over opponents Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Unfortunately for fight fans, after an action packed opening fifteen minutes, the fight was called off by doctors in between rounds three and four.

Nate Diaz had suffered a pair of nasty cuts due to some elbows from Jorge Masvidal and those gashes were enough for the doctor to call a stop to the fight.

It was a very disappointing ending, one that had the fans in attendance booing their lungs out.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC President Dana White spoke backstage with TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter where he shared the following reaction to tonight’s main event stoppage.

Dana White on the doctor's stoppage in the main event of #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/B2ydaWiNM7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2019

“You know obviously when you put on an event you want a definitive spectacular finish, you know things like that. But you don’t get it all the time and tonight was big night, it was a good night and it was a good fight between two tough durable guys and these things happen.” Dana White said.

The UFC President was then asked if the fight had taken place in Las Vegas if the bout would have been allowed to continue.

“It would have. Yeah. It definitely would have. And when the fight first ended I was like ‘c’mon man you guys didn’t stop the Tyson Fury fight,’ but it wasn’t these guys, it was those guys over in Vegas. And yeah, I thought the fight should have gone on.” Dana White stated. “I just went over and saw Nate Diaz in the other room over there and I was looking at him and going ‘Hmm, maybe the fight shouldn’t have gone on’. You know, his eyebrow is flopped over like this and he’s got another cut underneath the eye and it’s like really easy for me to jump up and say ‘this is some bullshit’, you know while I am sitting in my comfortable chair at the side of the Octagon and my eyebrow isn’t flipped over my eyeball. So yeah, it probably should have been stopped.”

What did you think of tonight’s stoppage in the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal BMF Title fight? Was it warranted? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019