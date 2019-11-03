Nate Diaz lashes out at the UFC following loss to Jorge Masvidal

Fan favorite Nate Diaz suffered a controversial TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 244 pay-per-view event in New York City.

After three rounds of thrilling action, tonight’s BMF Title fight was called off between rounds three and four, this after the doctor ruled Diaz unfit to continue.

The Stockton native had suffered a pair of bad cuts, one on his eyebrow and one in his cheek, that ultimately spelled an end to tonight’s headliner at Madison Square Garden.

The disappointing ending took away from what was a spectacular performance by ‘Gamebred’, who had knocked Diaz down on multiple occasions throughout the opening fifteen minutes.

UFC President spoke about the controversial ending in tonight’s BFM Title fight in a post-fight scrum with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter (see that here).

The brash UFC boss also told members of the media that he had “no interest” in booking a Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch.

The President’s comments obviously did not sit well with Nate Diaz, who had the following to say at tonight’s UFC 244 post-fight press conference.

“They (the UFC) are not giving me no fights, you know what I am saying? And I know they aren’t going to give me another good fight because I have already been through it. So, it’s kind of like, give me what the f*ck I deserve. You know what I’m saying? I think, I believe I deserve a rematch. I’ve given mine.”

Nate Diaz continued:

“It’s great. It was a big historical thing, whatever, I’m dealing with a loss right now so. But you know what I’m saying it’s pretty cool to come out here and headline Madison Square Garden. To be this big of a deal, like I said the President came out and all this stuff. Man ain’t ever no President never came out for no fight you know what I’m saying.”

Nate Diaz made it clear that he wants a rematch with Jorge Masvidal next, but he is unsure if ‘Gamebred’ or the promotion will live up to their word.

“I’m realest fighter in this whole game. Let’s see if he is. Don’t play me. I plan on getting along with them. I hope they plan on the same.”

The Stockton native also had a message for ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson.

“And fuck The Rock too. I saw him smiling with Masvidal. He can get it too.”

‘The Stockton Slugger’ would later take to Twitter with the following scathing message.

You guys said it don’t back out motherfuker, I see the fukery coming my way already. pic.twitter.com/ajm2CIm1MD — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 3, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019