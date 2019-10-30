Dana White praises Ben Askren after loss to Demian Maia

The days of Dana White and Ben Askren publicly bashing each other seem to be over.

In fact, White has leapt to Askren’s defense after Askren was submitted by Demian Maia in the UFC Singapore main event over the weekend.

Askren, who is now 1-2 in the UFC, is being written off by many fans after this loss, but White is still a big fan of the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champ.

“That fight was incredible over the weekend, I loved that fight,” White told The Schmo of this Askren vs. Maia fight (transcript via South China Morning Post). “It was a fun fight to watch. Ben brought a lot of hype, people were excited about him coming in and seeing what he could do.”

White also credited Askren for his role in helping to create the imminent UFC 244 main event showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz — even if that role was simply losing to Masvidal.

“The fight with Ben and Masvidal is what built Masvidal into what he is right now and going into this weekend,” he said. “Without Askren that doesn’t happen.”

White concluded by assuring that he feels no ill will toward Ben Askren.

And as far as what’s next for the former ONE and Bellator champ? Well, that remains to be seen.

“I haven’t talked to him since the fight,” White said. “People always think there’s some kind of animosity between us and I get excited if he doesn’t win a fight.

“I like Ben Askren and what he’s brought to the UFC in the three fights he’s been here. We’ll see what’s next for him.”

What do you think the future holds for Ben Askren after UFC Singapore?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/29/2019.