Paulo Costa blasts Yoel Romero for calling out Israel Adesanya

Shortly after it came to light that an injury had forced Paulo Costa out of his planned title fight with UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero inserted himself into the conversation and called out the champ for a fight.

He and Adesanya have since gone back and forth on social media, seemingly agreeing to a fight.

You guys just finding out shit we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! #staywoke #iseeyousoonboi @YoelRomeroMMA pic.twitter.com/UQizrmv9sa — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 30, 2019

This exchange did not go over well with Costa, who recently defeated Romero with an impressive, albeit slightly controversial decision. Costa shared his disappointment with the situation — particularly with his recent foe Romero — on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4POp6Llq1p/

“Look who wants to return from the dead’s world 😆

Oh my goodness, is this man still alive ?

After that beating?

Unbelievable!Hauhau

Look man , that funny skinny clown Will be killed by my hands . It a my promise.

I ll do this very soon so stay cool and go back to your forced retirement . •

😁😅. That’s so funny.” – Paulo Costa on Instagram.

By defeating Romero, Costa improved to a fantastic 13-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, and asserted himself as the top contender in the middleweight division. Unfortunately, his injury has derailed what would have been a huge title fight with Adesanya — at least for now.

UFC President Dana White confirmed this unfortunate news in a recent interview with The Schmo, adding that the UFC is plotting something else for Adesanya — seemingly a fight with Romero.

“He had surgery on his bicep,” White said of Costa. “So he’s out for eight months, but we are working on something else with Israel right now.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/30/2019.