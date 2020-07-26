Paulo Costa scolds Robert Whittaker and Darren Till for their fight at UFC Fight Island

Paulo Costa was not impressed by the performances of fellow middleweights Darren Till and Robert Whittaker in tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 headliner.

Till and Whittaker battled for twenty-five minutes in tonight’s main event and after the dust was settled it was ‘The Reaper’ who emerged victorious by way of unanimous decision.

It was a tough fight which saw both combatants get dropped, but it was two late takedowns from the former champion that appeared to seal him the victory.

While many fellow fighters praised Till and Whittaker for their efforts this evening on Yas Island, top middleweight contender Paulo Costa was singing a different tune.

Costa took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction to tonight’s Till vs. Whittaker main event.

There’s no possibility those both guys were training during quarantine. I don’t believe that. Fuck ugly fight pic.twitter.com/KEs9oVUH4M — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 26, 2020

Paulo Costa did not stop there, as he later suggested that tonight’s light heavyweight trilogy bout between Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira should have served as this evenings main event.

This one should be the main Event.

Congrats Minotouro and Shogun! 🇧🇷

Esse deveria ter sido o main event !

Parabéns guerreiros! @Minotouromma #shogun pic.twitter.com/lxxoxm7NHc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 26, 2020

The undefeated Brazilian, Costa (13-0 MMA), is expected to challenge Israel Adesanya for the promotions middleweight world title later this summer at UFC 253.

Paulo Costa will enter his first UFC title opportunity sporting a perfect record of 13-0, with twelve of those thirteen victories coming by way of stoppage.

In his most recent effort at UFC 241, ‘The Eraser’ earned the first decision victory of his career, defeating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision.

What do you think of the comments made by top middleweight contender Paulo Costa regarding tonight’s middleweight main event contest between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 26, 2020