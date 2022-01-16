Dana White on ESPN’s decision to raise UFC pay-per-view prices: “We don’t have any say in that”

UFC President Dana White is not thrilled that ESPN opted to hike his promotions pay-per-view price, but he had no say in the decision.

Earlier this month it was revealed that price of UFC pay-per-views was being bumped from $69.99 to $74.99.

The price hike will commence at next Saturday’s UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ event.

While many fans and some fighters voiced their displeasure with the news, UFC President Dana White wants folks to know he had nothing to do with it.

“We don’t have any say in that,” White told MMAJunkie post-fight at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 32 in Las Vegas. “We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN, so yeah, that’s their decision. You know how I feel about that stuff. I don’t love when prices get raised, but it’s not my decision. It’s theirs.”

UFC 270 is set to feature a pair of highly anticipated title fights. In the main event of the evening, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will clash in a heavyweight title unification bout.

Also slated for the card is a long awaited trilogy fight between reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Dana White and company normally hold thirteen pay-per-view events per year. So being a dedicated UFC fan in 2022 will cost around $975.00 this calendar year.

Do you believe White when he says that he has “no say” in ESPN’s decision to raise the UFC pay-per-view prices? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!