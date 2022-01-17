Dana White reacts after Doctors attempt to silence “lies” from Joe Rogan: “It’s disgusting. Yeah, it’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life”

Dana White has reacted after hundreds of medical experts demanded Spotify put an end to “lies” being shared on the Joe Rogan Experience.

In an open letter to Spotify earlier this week, 270 doctors, scientists and other medical professionals voiced their concerns over misinformation and ‘baseless conspiracy theories’ surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic which have been put forth on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The letter stated: “By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

During last night’s UFC Vegas 46 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked for comment on the Doctors attempting to silence Joe Rogan from telling “lies”.

“Well, how about this? Ever since I came out and said what I did, it’s almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies,” White said (h/t MMANews). “They’re making it so you can’t get ’em. Medicine that absolutely works, they’re keeping from (us). I don’t want to get too political and start getting into all this shit, but ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time. Now all of a sudden you can’t dig ’em up to save your life. Doctors won’t give ’em to ya.”

Dana White, who previously credited ‘Dr. Joe Rogan’ for curing his illness, continued:

“And even when I did it here in Vegas, which was, however many weeks ago that I had it. I made one phone call and was able to get it done. And that’s not like some fuckin’ rich, famous-guy shit. Like, anybody could’ve called. Now, Rogan’s been talking about it, then I went crazy talking about it, you can’t get those things to save your life now, literally.”

Dana White was then asked if he’s surprised that people are not being allowed to even openly discuss alternative treatment options.

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting,” White said. “Yeah, it’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. And we’re not talking about experimental drugs. This stuff’s been around.”

