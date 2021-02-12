Dana White: No comeback plans for GSP despite intense snowstorm training videos

UFC president Dana White said there are no comeback plans for GSP despite his recent posts doing intense training in the Canadian snowstorms.

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since November 2017, when he submitted Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight title. He vacated the title soon after that and then made the decision to officially retire in 2019. However, there has been chatter in recent months about a GSP comeback. The reason being, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants this fight, and so do the fans. However, there appear to be too many hurdles to climb to make that happen, as White once again shot down any sort of rumors about a GSP return.

Despite posting videos of him going through intense workouts in the Montreal snowstorms, White said GSP is not training for a UFC comeback. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White poured cold water on the rumors of a UFC return for “Rush.”

“He’s definitely not training for a UFC fight. I mean listen, the guy’s an athlete and he loves to train, he loves to work out. I’m sure he’s just staying in shape,” White said. “I don’t (think GSP fights this year).”

St-Pierre is turning 40 years old this year but as you can see in his videos, he is still in absolutely phenomenal shape. While he isn’t training for a UFC comeback right now, just the fact that he is maintaining his athletic physique several years into his retirement is testament to the kind of dedicated athlete he is. As long as he keeps posting these videos, fans will keep holding out hope of a GSP return.

Training in a snowstorm today has reminded me of something very important. There’s nothing like getting out of your comfort zone in order to improve!

