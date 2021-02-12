UFC 258 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the anticipated UFC 258 pay-per-view out of the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 258 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between dominating champion Kamaru Usman and surging challenger Gilbert Burns. Heading into the fight, Burns is widely viewed as one of Usman’s toughest challenges to date. The fight also has amplified appeal due to the fact that the pair trained together for many years at Sanford MMA in South Florida.

Usman will enter the cage at UFC 258 riding decisive victories over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Tyron Woodley, who he defeated to win the welterweight title in 2019. Burns, on the other hand, is also riding a big, decision win over Woodley, as well as triumphs over Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson.

UFC 258 will be co-headlined by a flyweight fight between two young contenders in Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso. The bout will mark Barber’s opportunity to rebound from a decisive, upset loss to Roxanne Modafferi, while Grasso will look to move to 2-0 since moving from strawweight to flyweight.

Other highlights of the UFC 258 card include a middleweight fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch and a lightweight fight between Jim Miller and Bobby Green.

On Friday morning, the fighters competing on this anticipated card stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent battles.

See the complete weigh-in results below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 258 main card | 10:00 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Champion Kamaru Usman (170) vs. challenger Gilbert Burns () – for UFC welterweight title

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Bobby Green () vs. Jim Miller ()

Julian Marquez (185) vs. Maki Pitolo (185)

UFC 258 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()

Dhiego Lima (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (169.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Andre Ewell (138.5) vs. Chris Gutierrez ()

UFC 258 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Brian Kelleher (145.5) vs. Ricky Simon ()

Gabe Green (169.5) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)