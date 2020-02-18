Dana White, Michael Bisping support Diego Sanchez amid UFC Rio Rancho criticisms

Diego Sanchez has been criticized by many members of the MMA community after accepting a disqualification victory against Michel Pereira in the co-main event. UFC President Dana White and former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping are not among those critics.

Sanchez fought Pereira in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho last Saturday. After losing the first two rounds, he was blasted by an illegal knee in the third. When he was unable to continue, he was awarded a win via disqualification.

Speaking on Instagram, Sanchez showed supportive messages he received from both White and Bisping, both of whom said they believe he made the right choice.

“If you saw the post fight show you would of seen I totally supported and agree with your decision to not continue,” Bisping wrote on a previous post from Sanchez. “Anyone who doubts the heart of a man with as many ufc fights as you and 15 years fighting the best in the world is crazy.

“The fight didn’t continue because of Michels actions, not yours,” Bisping continued, sympathizing with Sanchez. “Your health is the most important factor, continuing on just to please some knuckle head fans wouldn’t of been the right move. Nothing but respect for you my man. And regarding the dancing comment, I’m just having a laugh man and being silly as always. His dancing and theatrics made me laugh, him cheating did not. Congrats on your career and I look forward to seeing you compete again soon.”

“LOL don’t let this shit drive u crazy,” White wrote to Sanchez in a direct message on Instagram. “U did the right thing on Saturday night.”

A quick look at Sanchez’s profile shows how personally he is taking criticisms that he quit in his fight with Pereira. He profile is littered with explanations for his decision, and messages of support from fans, fellow fighters and White.

What are your thoughts on the way the UFC Rio Rancho fight between Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira ended?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.