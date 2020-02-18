Aljamain Sterling rips Henry Cejudo following ‘Aljamima’ comment, ‘Triple C’ responds

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo continue to go back and forth on social media following Cejudo’s recent “Aljamima” remark.

“Triple C” has been keeping himself pretty busy over the course of the last few months – and we don’t mean inside the Octagon.

Cejudo, who appears to be gearing up to defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Jose Aldo, has been consistently taking shots at some of his biggest rivals on Twitter.

However, a recent comment from the former two-weight world champion where he called Sterling “Aljamima” has been branded as racist by many members of the MMA community including Karyn Bryant.

Despite that, Sterling and Cejudo aren’t ready to let this war of words die anytime soon.

@KarynBryant he’s being a meanie to soft shelled tacos! https://t.co/w7uqka0nMe — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 18, 2020

I’d love to see you try it! Bet one kick to that soft belly will make you roll over and quit – again!



Henry: waaaah! Ref, I don’t want to play this game anymore! It HURTS!!



Ref: it’s alright Henry, the boogie man is gone now..I promise @MightyMouse won’t hurt you anymore! https://t.co/Ph83L2b11r pic.twitter.com/bgFyLMLCZk — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2020

You know what you got me! Have a good night! 💤🌙 🛏 pic.twitter.com/JpIUdoH85u — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 18, 2020

I see you soon my guy @HenryCejudo. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2020

Sterling has certainly put himself in a great position to campaign for a title shot after registering four straight wins in the last few years. However, as you can see, his knockout defeat to Marlon Moraes is still being used against him by Cejudo.

Cejudo, on the other hand, has his heart set on keeping this “cringe” gimmick going strong for as long as he possibly can. It seems to have worked for him so far and as we look ahead to the future, he could be involved in more than a few big paydays as his time at bantamweight continues to blossom.

The division is incredibly stacked at the top right now but with so many challengers trying to work their way towards a title shot, many have wondered whether or not Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will be put against one another in an official #1 contender bout.

The shenanigans over social media are often blown out of proportion, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that this is one of the most competitive and entertaining divisions in the entire promotion.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.