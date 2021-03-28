Dana White gushes over “scary” Francis Ngannou following KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

UFC president Dana White gushed over “scary” Francis Ngannou following his second-round KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Ngannou finished Miocic with strikes in the second round of what was his most complete performance in the UFC to date. We already knew that Ngannou had huge power in his hands, but he showed a complete game in the rematch with Miocic. In addition to his punches that finished the fight, Ngannou also showed some growth in his overall skillset with improved wrestling, both offensively and defensively, and a varied striking attack. It was an excellent performance overall, and that’s why Ngannou is the champion today.

Speaking to the media following UFC 260, White gushed over Ngannou after his brilliant showing over Miocic, calling “The Predator” a “scary” talent in the heavyweight division.

“Yeah, he looked damn good. He looked incredible, man. Obviously, you saw a lot of things from him tonight that we hadn’t seen from him in the past. Head kicks, legs kicks, really good grappling. Takedown defense, Scary,” White said.

In White’s view, the three years between the first fight at UFC 220 and the rematch at UFC 260 allowed Ngannou the opportunity to watch the first fight back and work on the holes in his game. The end result was a tremendous performance that saw him knock Miocic out.

“Listen, he had the first fight with Stipe. He’s had a lot of time to think about it and a lot of time to break down tape and work on things that he was deficient in the first fight. He did his job. He looked damn good tonight. He even ate that big right hand that Stipe threw back at him. It was a very impressive performance,” Dana White said.

