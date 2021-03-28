Vicente Luque calls out Nate Diaz following submission win over Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque called out Nate Diaz following his first-round submission win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260.

Luque picked up the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he submitted Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 260 with a D’arce choke. It was a wild fight for as long as it lasted, with Woodley landing a big punch early on that rocked Luque, only to see the Brazilian come back and hurt Woodley on the feet before taking him to the ground and finishing him by submission. It’s the kind of marquee win that Luque needs in order to fight the upper echelon of the UFC welterweight division as he continues to march towards the title. But before a title shot comes, Luque wants to take a money fight against Diaz first.

Speaking to Joe Rogan following his win at UFC 260, Luque called out Diaz. “The Silent Assassin” said that he’s called out Diaz before but he never heard back from his rival. Now that Luque has taken out a former champion in Woodley, he’s hoping the name recognition of beating a Woodley and his 9-1 record over his last 10 fights lands him Diaz. Check out what the Brazilian said to Rogan when asked who he wants to fight next in the UFC.

“I want to take this time to also call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past, and he didn’t respond. I think right now I got a big win, I’ve got a great streak coming on, and man, my style, it matches perfect. I’m going to go forward, I’m going punch everybody in the face and try to get that knockout every single minute. And I think Nate is a perfect fight. Let’s go,” Luque said.

