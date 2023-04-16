Dana White gave Zak Cummings & Ed Herman bonuses following double retirement at UFC Kansas City: “I’m getting old and soft”

UFC President Dana White was feeling the emotion from the big double retirement following the UFC Kansas City scrap between Zak Cummings and Ed Herman.

Cummings and Herman collided on the preliminary portion of UFC Kansas City inside the T-Mobile Center. Going into the fight, Zak Cummings admitted that there was a good chance he’d hang up his gloves regardless of the result. Cummings ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory and he made an emotional retirement speech.

Bonuses For Zak Cummings & Ed Herman

Herman also announced that it’s time for him to ride off into the sunset as well, and the two embraced at the center of the Octagon. The moment apparently caught UFC President Dana White right in the feels as he revealed to reporters during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference that he gave both Cummings and Herman $50,000 each in bonus money due to becoming “old and soft” (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“That kid (Ed Herman) is so tough and has so much heart. I like him a lot. Both guys. For Cummings to come in here tonight in front of his hometown and do it the way he did, it’s so hard for these guys for so many reasons, most importantly the winner. Especially after a win, to say, ‘You know what, tonight is the perfect venue to end my career.’ It’s hard to do, and I got a lot of respect for him. He made the right choice, and I agree with what he did.

“For a guy like Ed Herman, not only to get to the UFC but to stay for as long as he did. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever known. He’s tough, durable, will face anybody, dog. I respect him a lot. Both of them.

“I gave them both $50,000 tonight too. I’m getting old and soft, boys. Old and soft.”