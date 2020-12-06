Dana White confirms he will cut extra bonus checks to Jahamal Hill and Ilia Topuria

UFC president Dana White confirmed that he will cut extra bonus checks to Jahamal Hill and Ilia Topuria after their wins on Saturday night.

When the promotion announced the post-fight bonuses following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 event, both Hill and Topuria were not among the fighters who were given the $50,000 bonuses. Instead, the UFC rewarded middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori 50k each for “Fight of the Night,” while featherweight Gabriel Benitez and lightweight Jordan Leavitt each won 50k for “Performance of the Night.”

Hill and Topuria were absent among the bonus winners despite Hill finishing veteran Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event with a brutal second-round TKO win, while Topuria picked up a nasty KO win over Damon Jackson on the preliminary card. With so many great finishes, neither man was deemed bonus worthy. However, White confirmed following the event that he will take care of both fighters. Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 16, White said Hill and Topuria would get extra checks.

“So what I’m doing is, obviously those guys win $50,000. Congratulations. But I’m going to take care of (Topuria) and I’m going to take care of Hill, too. So those guys are going to get pretty decent checks,” White said.

The UFC will periodically hand out extra bonuses aside from the four available $50,000 bonuses following events if there were special performances that were unrewarded. In the case of Topuria and Hill, both men definitely deserved something extra for their incredible knockouts. With Topuria, his finish over Jackson on the preliminary card was an absolute thing of beauty, while for Hill, getting a TKO win over Saint Preux is a massive win that will put him in the top-15 at 205lbs.

