Dana White comments on Mike Perry’s plan to auction off corner spot

UFC President Dana White has shut down Mike Perry’s plan to auction off a spot in his corner for his fight with Robbie Lawler.

Perry is scheduled to take on Lawler, the former UFC welterweight champion, at UFC 255. Ahead of the fight, he announced plans to auction off a spot in his corner for his fight. The premise was simple: The highest bidder would join his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in his corner between rounds.

This suggestion from Perry generated immediate buzz on social media. The fighter’s long-time rival Darren Till offered up $5,000 for a corner spot. Several fans also made hefty offers. Perry even received a bid from the adult Webcam site CamSoda.

According to White, however, it simply won’t be happening.

“You can’t do that,” White said at a scrum on Fight Island, when asked whether a commission would have to approve Perry’s plans. “You can’t do that.”

Mike Perry is currently riding an impressive victory over Mickey Gall. In that fight, only Gonzalez was in his corner.

Unfortunately, Perry was subsequently involved in an altercation at a restaurant, which slowed his return to the cage.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” a UFC statement on the issue read. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”