Dana White believes Nick Diaz should retire from MMA: ‘I just don’t think Nick does this because he loves it’

UFC president Dana White believes Nick Diaz should retire from MMA.

Diaz made his return to the Octagon at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler in a highly-anticipated fight. It served as a rematch from the pairs UFC 47 fight in 2004, which Diaz had won in stunning fashion by way of KO. However, the rematch did not go Nick’s way, as it was ‘Ruthless’ who exacted his revenge by TKO.

After the fight, Diaz said he was only fighting because he had to and still wasn’t sure why the Lawler rematch happened. With that, White believes Nick Diaz should retire from MMA and not fight again.

“I was very impressed with his comeback in September. I had conversations with Robbie Lawler [who beat Diaz] and he had nothing but respect for him and how he fought,” Dana White said to ESPN. “But regardless of how good Diaz looked, what he did after such a huge layoff, I don’t think Nick should fight. He’s a grown man, he can do whatever he wants. But I just don’t think Nick does this because he loves it. He does it because he has to do it. People always ask me what’s the key to success. It’s all about being happy and doing what you love.

“When I talk to people who sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic for a job they hate, that’s what I feel like with Nick Diaz,” White continued. “When he’s getting ready to fight, he’s in bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s actually fascinating. But yeah, for a guy who had been off as long as he had been, nothing but respect for Nick.”

If Nick Diaz does retire from MMA, he would end his career with a record of 26-10 and two No Contests. He did accomplish a lot in his career as he is the former Strikeforce welterweight champion and challenged for UFC gold against Georges St-Pierre where he lost a decision. He also lost a decision to Carlos Condit for the interim welterweight title. In his career, he holds notable wins over BJ Penn, KJ Noons, Frank Shamrock, Chris Lytle, Robbie Lawler, Josh Neer, and Gleison Tibau, among countless others.

Do you think Nick Diaz should retire from MMA?