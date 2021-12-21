Five potential opponents for Jake Paul after KO win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul continued his rise in the boxing world with a violent KO win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

Paul was originally supposed to fight Tommy Fury but the Brit was forced out of the fight due to an injury. On less than two weeks’ notice, Woodley stepped in, and early on he had some success. It was a lackluster fight but in the end, it was Paul winning by sixth-round KO.

Now, after the win, here are five potential opponents for Jake Paul after his latest knockout win.

Tommy Fury

This one makes the most sense as Tommy Fury was booked to fight Paul for this event but had to pull out. Although the American hinted at not wanting to go back to the fight, at this stage of his career it is a fight that makes sense.

Fury is a real boxer and someone that is around Paul’s age and size and comes from the Fury family which makes it all that more interesting. Yet, the former Disney actor and YouTuber did say he wants some time off so perhaps Fury will get one more fight in before facing Paul.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz’s future in the UFC is uncertain but he and Jake Paul have gone back-and-forth with one another.

Diaz is still under UFC contract, and how many fights he has left is uncertain, so the fight can’t happen anytime soon, but he has been asking to fight Dustin Poirier. Win or lose, it could serve as his final UFC fight and with that, he can make the move to boxing and make millions to box Paul. It would be a massive payday for both men and an anticipated fight.

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva is a former UFC champion, around Jake Paul’s size, and a current free agent so it is possible to do this fight.

Although Silva has had success in boxing with a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and a KO win over Tito Ortiz, he still is 46-years-old and past his prime. However, he remains a big name in combat sports, and should Paul win, it only adds to his legacy of beating former MMA champions.

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and Jake Paul have gone back-and-forth with one another for quite some time and although Danis is not a boxer, a fight between them would do well on pay-per-view.

Danis is known for being Conor McGregor’s teammate and Paul has been vocal about wanting to box McGregor in the future. If he goes and knocks out McGregor’s longtime friend and teammate it would only add to the storyline of a future Paul-McGregor fight.

Vitor Belfort

Ever since Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield he has been calling out Jake Paul and Triller even got involved.

This one is the least likely when compared to the four bouts mentioned above, but if the others can’t come to fruition, Belfort does make sense. Like Silva, he is a former UFC champ but is past his prime and serves as a winnable fight for Paul.

Who do you think should be next for Jake Paul?