Dana White believes “it makes a lot of sense” for Conor McGregor to return

Conor McGregor’s retirement may be soon be coming to an end.

After UFC 250, the Irishman announced his retirement from MMA once again. For many, they didn’t think the retirement would last. But, UFC president, Dana White had been adamant that McGregor is retired and he would not be talking to him about fights.

Now, however, White believes it makes a lot of sense for McGregor to return to the Octagon.

“Conor McGregor is retired,” Dana White said to CNN. “You never know. Listen, it makes a lot of sense for him to come back at the right time. I don’t know when the right time is yet. I’m trying to get to January 1. That’s my goal this year, is to get to January 1 without anything blowing up anymore this year in 2020. I can’t wait for 2020 to be gone. This will go down as the worst year in history, ever.”

Before the year began, Conor McGregor was saying 2020 was going to be a season and he would have three fights. Yet, we are well over halfway through the year and the Irishman still only has one fight in 2020.

McGregor made his long-awaited and highly-anticipated return to the Octagon in January at UFC 246. There, he took on Donald Cerrone where he returned to the win column with a 40-second TKO win. Before that, he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his shot to reclaim his lightweight title.

There is no question Conor McGregor fighting again would do big business for the promotion. There’s also a ton of fights out there for him like the Nate Diaz trilogy, or a rematch with Dustin Poirier or a fight against Jorge Masvidal or Tony Ferguson.

The Irishman has also been adamant of getting his rematch against Nurmagomedov. But, the champ fighting Justin Gaethje, McGregor may need another win or two before that happens.

Regardless, it appears Whit is hoping McGregor returns, but it may not be until 2021 or when fans are allowed back.

Do you think we see Conor McGregor fight again?