Dana White believes beating Donald Cerrone is ‘crucial’ for Conor McGregor career and future

Dana White believes Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone is crucial for the Irishman’s career.

On Jan. 18 in the main event of UFC 246, the Irishman in McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to battle Cerrone. The fight will also be at welterweight as White says neither wanted to cut down to 155 pounds.

For The UFC boss, he believes McGregor beating Cerrone on Jan. 18 is crucial for his career in MMA and his future in the sport.

“He has been training hard, he has been getting ready for this moment,” Dana White said on the Stephen A. Smith show. “The problem is, Stephen A. you’ve seen this, not just in fighting but in other sports, when a guy has 100 and something million dollars, he’s young, he’s famous and now he is unbelievably rich, it is hard to keep the train on the tracks for some guys. That has definitely been Conor McGregor.

“I think he is at a point now where he realizes he needs to get his act together. This win over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone if he can pull it off is crucial in his career right now and his future. So, he is taking it very serious, he wants to stay active. That is why this fight is at 170 and hopefully we will get three good fights from him this year.”

With a win, there is talk about a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Or, he could possibly fight Jorge Masvidal in a big-money fight. Regardless, for all that to happen, Conor McGregor needs to win in Las Vegas on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone.

So, as Dana White says, this fight is crucial for Conor McGregor’s career.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/20/2019.