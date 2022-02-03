Dana White announces UFC will do fights in the metaverse

It seems that the UFC is attempting to move into the metaverse.

During UFC 270 fight week, Dana White appeared on the Full Send Podcast. One of the topics that came up was the ever-evolving world of digital media. The UFC recently sold its first line of NFTs, and they aren’t stopping there.

Dana White revealed that the UFC is looking at doing fights in the metaverse. For the uninitiated, the metaverse is essentially 3D worlds that can be accessed typically via a VR headset.

“We’re looking to do a fight in the metaverse,” White said. “We’ve been working on it for a while. It’ll be a live fight, an actual fight that takes place inside the metaverse,” said Dana White on the Full Send Podcast.

White continued, “It’d be kids at home, you put on your (goggles) and you can (get) up and go walk around. We’re still working it out, but yeah, it’ll be soon. We’ll be doing a fight in the metaverse. It’ll be a real fight.”

It’s unknown what exactly White means by putting a fight in the metaverse. If it’ll be an actual fight using virtual characters, or if it’ll be an event that fans can attend via VR. It’s more likely that White is referring to the latter. If they do allow fans to attend fights via VR, they will not be the first.

ONE Championship has previously attempted something similar to the latter. The Asia-based promotion has released multiple videos of fights that can be watched using VR technology, with the idea that it’s similar to attending the fight in person.

As of now, the UFC has yet to formally announce when they’ll be doing bouts in the metaverse. However, it’s likely that details will be confirmed in the near future.

What do you think about the UFC holding fights in the metaverse?