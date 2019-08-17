Elderly man insulted Proper No. 12 whiskey, told Conor McGregor he ‘didn’t want to drink that sh*t’

Details are emerging surrounding the Conor McGregor bar incident from back in April. According to The Irish Mirror, the elderly man who was allegedly assaulted by McGregor reportedly told the Irish superstar that he didn’t want to drink his Proper No. 12 whiskey.

Here’s what a source to the incident said:

“The fella McGregor offered a drink to said, ‘I don’t want to drink that s**t, I don’t want your drink’ and McGregor wasn’t happy. And sure that was the end of it – then he swung for him.”

The source also said that Conor McGregor allegedly doesn’t handle his alcohol well.

“I’m told when he has a few [drinks] in him he can get hyper.”

McGregor is now being charged with assaulting the man in the video. According to Daily Mail, Conor McGregor is set to appear in court in mid-October. The report says McGregor has not officially been charged yet but that is expected to happen in the coming days.

The video of McGregor striking the elderly man in the pub emerged this week, though the incident happened back in April. This is not McGregor’s first run-in with the law, as he previously was involved in the infamous bus attack before UFC 223, as well as a cell-phone smashing incident earlier this year. He escaped serious criminal charges in both those incidents. It remains to be seen what will happen in this latest incident.

UFC president Dana White this week commented on the incident, admitting it was ‘pretty bad.‘ However, it appears that at this point Conor McGregor will escape being punished by the UFC, although obviously he has a bigger fight with the courts coming up.

For now, it’s a wait-and-see approach with McGregor, but with him being one of the UFC’s top draws, expect the promotion to do everything in its power to get him back in the Octagon as soon as possible regardless of what is happening to him outside the cage.

