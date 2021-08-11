Dan Hooker reacts after Fau Vake’s fatal assault results in a home detention sentence: “To not serve time in prison is an absolute joke”

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has hit out at the sentence handed down to one of Fau Vake’s attackers Ofa He Mooni Folau.

Vake, who was a rising MMA prospect and a member of the City Kickboxing gym, passed away earlier this year after he and his brother were attacked in Auckland. Vake spent a week in hospital before his death with an outpouring of support coming from the mixed martial arts community – especially within the CKB family from the likes of Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker.

The aforementioned Folau, who was accused of hitting both men in the incident, was handed a sentence of a six-month home detention. In response, Hooker had the following to say.

“To be part of an attack in which a man’s life was taken and for you to not serve time in prison is an absolute joke in my opinion,” Hooker said. “A man is dead. He’s got a daughter, he’s got a family.”

“That was not a fight,” Hooker explained. “That was an attack. Four attacked two Vake brothers who did nothing aggressive, were backing away the entire time, trying to escape. It’s not fair, you can’t tell me that’s and that’s justice, that’s not justice.”

“Of course he’s (Ola Vake) part of it,” Hooker said. “Four attacked two, how are you not an aggravating factor?”

Quotes via LowKickMMA

