Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”

Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281.

The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.

- Advertisement -

‘The Great’ heading to the lightweight division adds yet another big name to the pool. Also waiting in the wings are names such as Beneil Dariush and Rafael Fiziev. However, this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier could decide the next title challenger.

The two veterans are some of the most exciting fighters in the division and bolster an already great UFC 281 card. Prior to the fight, both men stated that they hope to receive a title shot with a win.

- Advertisement -

Regardless of who wins this Saturday, it won’t come easy, according to Dan Hooker. ‘The Hangman’ also returns at UFC 281 against Claudio Puelles. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hooker previewed the other major lightweight clash on the card.

Honestly, the New Zealander isn’t sure who will win. However, he does know that the first round will be wild.

“I’m not too sure man, your guess is as good as mine,” stated Hooker when asked for a prediction between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier. “I think that Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety, which makes for incredibly entertaining fights. That guy is going to be a problem for anyone.”

He continued, “But Poirier is so durable and experienced, I feel like if it can go past – we’ll see. It’s going to be an exciting first round, but your guess is as good as mine.”

- Advertisement -

Dan Hooker famously shared the octagon with both Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier. He ultimately came up short on both occasions, losing by knockout and decision, respectively.

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -