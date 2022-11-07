Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is the most resisted rematch in UFC history: “It has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was”

Chael Sonnen believes there’s a big lack of excitement for Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira.

The two light heavyweights met earlier this year in Singapore. In their main event at UFC 275, they put on an incredible show. However, it was Prochazka, who ended their ‘Fight of the Year’ encounter with a shocking fifth-round submission.

Following the victory, the new champion had no shortage of challengers. Names such as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev called for title shots after picking up wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith, respectively. Instead of facing a new opponent, Prochazka called for a rematch with the Brazilian.

The UFC agreed with the callout and set the two as the headliner of UFC 282 next month. However, the two only became the main event after talks between Jon Jones and the promotion fell apart. The UFC was reportedly eyeing an interim title fight between ‘Bones’ and Stipe Miocic for the card.

The talk of the former light-heavyweight champion returning has overshadowed the rematch, in Chael Sonnen’s opinion. On his YouTube channel, the former title challenger opined that the second outing is the most resisted rematch, and title fight in UFC history.

The fighter-turned-YouTuber’s reasoning is that fans and the promotion have shown little interest in the rematch. Sonnen also opined that the UFC was likely disappointed with the way Magomed Ankalev vs. Anthony Smith went in July.

“Jon Jones is not going to be fighting Stipe at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC on December 10th,” stated Sonnen on his YouTube channel. “There’s no headlines this week about that card. There’s a world title fight that is going to be established that night, it is the most resisted world championship fight. It is the most resisted rematch in UFC history. The promotion did not want to make it, and you guys didn’t ask them to, and the fighters sure as hell did nothing.”

He continued, “There are my friends by the way, by the way, just talked to Glover. I did not stab him in the back, but this is what happened. There is a world title fight that hasn’t been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was. Here I am talking about a world championship fight that none of you are interested in. The promotion did everything they could. Get Anthony Smith that W, get [Magomed] Ankalaev over with the audience, maybe he could cut a promo. they did everything they could to not make the damn match. It’s an awesome fight, two killer competitors… but I played that game before and none of you wanted to hear.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

