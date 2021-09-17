Dan Hooker potentially out of UFC 266, makes desperate plea with acting US Ambassador to New Zealand Kevin Covert

Dan Hooker is in jeopardy of having his UFC 266 fight canceled and has made a desperate plea to US Ambassador Kevin Covert for help.

Hooker (20-10 MMA) is scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA) at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. However, ‘The Hangman’ recently discovered that his travel visa will not be ready until next week, a delay which would result in his upcoming fight being scratched.

With that news Dan Hooker decided to make a “last resort” plea to acting US Ambassador of New Zealand Kevin Covert on Twitter this evening.

@USAmbNZ Hi Kevin, apologies for messaging on here but it's a last resort. My visa is with the US embassy here in NZ as I fight next week in Las Vegas on #UFC266 Update today is it won't be approved until next week due to lock down which will cancel my fight. Please help. 🙏 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) September 16, 2021

The Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast matchup is slated to take place on the prelims of UFC 266.

Hooker has lost his past two Octagon appearances, suffering defeats to perennial division contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Hangman’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included a nasty knockout of James Vick.

Meanwhile, Nasrat Haqparast has gone 5-1 over his past six fights. The German standout is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over opponents Alexander Munoz and Rafa Garcia.

The acting US Ambassador of New Zealand, Kevin Covert, has not yet responded to Dan Hooker’s “last resort” request. Well, at least not on Twitter.

BJPENN.com will keep you updated as the situation develops.