Jorge Masvidal unloads on “clout chasing” Leon Edwards: “If you not gonna fight then keep my name out your p**sy a*s mouth”

Jorge Masvidal was not at all happy with the recent criticism he received from fellow UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

Edwards (19-3 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most recent effort at UFC 263 this past June. The win extended the Birmingham natives current unbeaten streak to nine in a row.

While Leon Edwards may have a history with Jorge Masvidal, he claims to have zero interest in fighting ‘Gamebred’ next with his eyes firmly fixed on the title.

“My next fight will be for the world title. I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and got KO’d his last fight.” – Edwards wrote on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) is of course coming off back-to-back losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the latter of which was a nasty knockout.

‘Gamebred’ clearly took exception to Edwards’ tweet and fired back with the following message:

“If you not gonna fight then keep my name out your p**sy a*s mouth you clout chasing biatch!” – Masvidal wrote.

‘Gamebred’ and ‘Rocky’ have a history stemming all the way back to 2019 at UFC London. On that night Masvidal and Edwards both came out victorious, but they also engaged in a backstage altercation that saw the American land a combination on his British foe.

Jorge Masvidal certainly has plenty off options for his next Octagon appearance. The BMF title holder has fielded offers from Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson as of late, but appears to have his sights set on Nick Diaz, this if the Stockton native can once again defeat Robbie Lawler next weekend.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Leon Edwards was attempting to “clout chase” with his recent comments?