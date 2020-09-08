Dan Hardy makes his pick for the GOAT of MMA

Dan Hardy believes former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is the Greatest of All Time in mixed martial arts.

Hardy, a former welterweight contender who actually came up short in a bid to swipe the title from St-Pierre, is now a commentator for the UFC.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, the Brit was asked who he considers the GOAT of MMA, and he was quick to give St-Pierre the nod.

“He’s definitely on Mount Rushmore – he’s definitely one of the top four; I can’t see anybody else above him,” Hardy stated stated. “The thing that makes GSP stand aside (from the rest) is the fact that not only was he an excellent martial artist in the octagon, but he lived the lifestyle out of the octagon. He was squeaky clean – there were no run-ins with the police, no failed drug tests, nothing like that. The losses that he had, he came back and won. I always think that proves an excellent martial artist, someone that found a limitation and then managed to push their way through it.

“Obviously I’m biased, because I spent a bit of time getting to know him, himself, in his home gym and everything. He’s a fantastic martial artist, he operates on a very high level. It’s difficult to put anybody else above him.”

Hardy also considers former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva one of the best to ever compete in MMA, and like many fans, is disappointed the Brazilian legend wasn’t matched up with St-Pierre during their respective heydays.

“Obviously I’m disappointed it didn’t happen; it always kinda felt like the Mayweather-Pacquiao of MMA to me,” Hardy said. “You want to see these two guys clash. Even if they fought now, it still wouldn’t be the same as it was when they were on top of the world.

“They’re the top ones for me,” Hardy added. “But ‘GSP,’ as far as his track record and his character outside the UFC as well, and what he stands for as a martial artist, I think he has to be the GOAT for me.”

Dan Hardy challenged Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title back in 2010, losing a unanimous decision. In hindsight, he says that loss was an “amazing experience.”

“To spend 25 minutes in there with him, he was a challenge in every range, and I learned a lot from it,” he said. “To be in there with one of the best was amazing, and then to be able to go into his training camp afterward and help him prepare for a couple of fights, I learned a lot about him and how he puts his training camps together and how he structures things. It was fantastic.”

