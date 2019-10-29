Dan Hardy breaks down Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden have broken down the ins and outs of UFC 244’s fantastic main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

With just a few days remaining until the two popular welterweights square off at Madison Square Garden, the hype for the showdown is at an all-time high. Both men have unique and interesting styles, which is one of the primary reasons as to why it isn’t exactly surprising to see a “BMF” Championship being on the line for the winner.

The latest edition of Inside the Octagon has been officially released, with Dan Hardy and John Gooden breaking down what the key factors will be behind one of these men having their hand raised at the end of the night in the world’s most famous arena.

Many fans and pundits alike have been attempting to predict what kind of strategy will be utilized by Diaz and Masvidal, but in truth, it just feels like they’re both going to go out there and live up to the BMF billing by putting it all on the line for those in attendance and those watching around the world to enjoy.

In order to get a more in-depth look at how this Masvidal vs. Diaz fight could go, hear what Dan Hardy has to say on this episode of Inside the Octagon.

Nate Diaz last fought at UFC 241 in August, when he returned from a three-year hiatus to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision. In his next most recent fight, which occurred all the way back in 2016, he lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is on a two-fight win-streak, having recently knocked out Darren Till with a punch and former ONE and Bellator champ Ben Askren with a flying knee in a record-breaking five seconds.

