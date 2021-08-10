Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor has “at least four or five more fights” left in him

Former UFC welterweight contender-turned-analyst Dan Hardy believes that Conor McGregor has “at least four or five more fights” left in him.

McGregor suffered a broken leg in his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last month. He is expected to be out of action for the better part of a year, and considering how much money he already has, there have been plenty of suggestions that this could be it for McGregor in combat sports. However, if you ask Hardy, McGregor will fight again.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Tom Taylor in a recent interview, Hardy was asked about the future of McGregor, and he believes the Irishman still has a bunch of good fights left.

“I think he heals up and he regroups. We’re seeing him be rather reactive on social media, which I don’t think is a good look for him, and I think he’ll know that if he looks back in hindsight, but what his injury has done is it’s forced him to slow down,” Hardy said.

“I think he’s desperate to get back in there and to leave people with a better impression of what he’s capable of. I do think he’s capable of so much more as well. The difficulty that he has right now is to bring the right people around him that are going to really push his game forward. We already know what he’s very good at, but he needs a couple of different angles and a couple of different looks,” continued Hardy. “He needs a few more weapons, so he can then bolster the ones that he’s already got. Hopefully, this time that he’s got to sit with a cast on his leg will give him time to think and figure that out. There’s no way he disappears after an ankle break. I think we’ll probably see at least four or five more fights out of him. Maybe a couple more in the UFC, then he’ll cross over to boxing.”

Do you agree with Dan Hardy that Conor McGregor still has multiple fights left in him?