Curtis Blaydes on Derrick Lewis loss: “Nine out of ten times I think I smash him”

Curtis Blaydes has opened up on his loss to Derrick Lewis.

Back on February 20, Blaydes and Lewis were finally set to fight after years of trash-talking one another. In the lead-up to the fight, many expected Blaydes to use his wrestling to control the fight. However, that was far from the case as the first-round was a kickboxing fight which Blaydes won. Yet, in the second round, as Blaydes went for a takedown, Lewis landed a perfectly timed uppercut that KO’d Blaydes.

For Blaydes, he believes he got too focused on getting a takedown which ended up costing him.

“First round, I won it hands down,” Blaydes said to James Lynch of LowKick MMA. “I was faster, I was early. I was touching him up (with) calf kick, jabs, elbows (and) knees. We were doing what we had discussed, and everything was going great.

“The next round, sometimes when I get aggressive and I’m hunting the takedown, I forget everything else and I just go into takedown mode. That’s where he got me. I put my head down there and ate an uppercut,” Blaydes continued. “Lessons were learned and I wanna grow. I have already grown mentally, and I think physically the skills are going to continue to grow. I don’t know if we are going to get the rematch because I know Derrick is a little older and he doesn’t really seem like the type of guy who’s going to be around four or five years from now.”

Although the loss was disappointing for Curtis Blaydes, he still believes he is the better fighter and just happened to get caught. “Razor” also knows if they were to fight 10 times, he would win nine of them, and UFC Vegas 19 just happened to be the one time Lewis won.

“I’m not too worried about it. He was the better fighter that night,” Blaydes said. “But, in no way do I think he is better than me. Nine out of ten times I think I smash him. I think, he just got me you know.”

Do you agree with Curtis Blaydes?