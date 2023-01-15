Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”

Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news.

Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Blaydes took to his Facebook page to share his view on the matchup.

“Obviously I’ve seen the news, Gane is getting another title shot vs Jones. Most likely I’ll be getting Pavlovich who just beat Tuivasa. That’s cool with me, I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy and that’s not a news flash, the UFC is always gonna match make based off who puts the most asses in the stands and eyes on the fight. I hope I’ll only need one more win to prove I can put asses in the stands and get a title shot.”

Blaydes is riding a three-fight winning streak. He was last seen in action back in July 2022. He took on Tom Aspinall and earned the win in just 15 seconds. Aspinall suffered a knee injury and could not continue.

Even if Blaydes wins his next fight, there’s no guarantee that he’d get a title opportunity. Recently, former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic said that he’ll be waiting for the winner of Gane vs. Jones in July. It’ll be interesting to see what the UFC will ultimately do once Gane vs. Jones has concluded.