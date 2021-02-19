Curtis Blaydes comfortable with being third in the UFC heavyweight title queue behind Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has said that he understands why Jon Jones will be receiving an immediate title shot ahead of him – even if he beats Derrick Lewis this weekend.

Blaydes is hoping to take a big step forward in the race to challenge for the Heavyweight Championship when he takes on fellow contender Derrick Lewis in a highly anticipated bout on Saturday night.

However, during a pre-fight media interview, Blaydes made sure not to ruffle any feathers by insisting that he understands the business decision behind Jones getting the next shot.

“I know that Jon is next. But essentially, on a scale of 1 to 10 (of how upset I am at that), I’m at like a 3,” Blaydes told MMA Junkie at a pre-fight news conference Thursday. “I get it. It’s business. Jon Jones puts asses in the seats. He’s a name. He’s earned it because they did it for (Israel Adesanya), also. Izzy is coming up to fight Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is like (shrugs). So I get it. It’s cool.”

Blaydes has also spoken about how he feels he is the most dangerous heavyweight in the division given the range he has inside the Octagon.

“I’m the most dangerous heavyweight in every situation imaginable,” Blaydes said on the UFC preview for the fight. “I’ve won four in a row and after I beat Derrick Lewis I will finally have the respect I deserve. You beat the guy who makes the most noise then you got the noise behind you.”

“I respect the power that Derrick possesses. I understand on the feet, he is a legitimate threat, but I’m not just a grappler, I got heavy hands as well,” Curtis Blaydes. “Derrick Lewis only has one path to victory, he has to keep me on the feet and that is one of the things I don’t plan on letting happen.”

Do you think Curtis Blaydes will ultimately capture the UFC heavyweight title?