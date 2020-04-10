Cris Cyborg happy to be working with Bellator after witnessing the UFC’s treatment of Tony Ferguson

Current Bellator women’s featherweight champion and mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg is not impressed with how the UFC handled Tony Ferguson.

The former UFC featherweight champion, Cyborg, had jumped ship over to Bellator earlier this year and quickly took home the promotions 145lbs title.

While Justino has had nothing but praise for Bellator and headman Scott Coker in the past, today’s UFC 249 event cancellation just added to the gratitude she has for her new employer.

Cris Cyborg took to Twitter shortly following the UFC 249 cancellation announcement where she put the UFC on blast for failing to be the first ones to let Tony Ferguson know that the fight was off.

’El Cucuy’ actually found out his UFC 249 fight was off while doing a sit down interview. That news came from the MMA media and not UFC officials as Cyborg notes.

I feel the biggest difference working with @BellatorMMA is the change in culture. @TonyFergusonXT deserved to find out before the media. — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) April 10, 2020

”I feel the biggest difference working with @BellatorMMA is the change in culture. Tony Ferguson deserved to find out before the media.”

It would be difficult not to agree with Cris Cyborg on this one. Tony Ferguson had bent over backwards for the UFC in order to help save the April 18 event.

Despite being screwed his last time out as the promotions interim lightweight champion, Ferguson not only agreed to once again fight for a seemingly meaningless title, but he was willing to do so against dangerous contender Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson shared the following reaction to the news that his bout with Gaethje was now off.

“Oh well, I’m still gonna train,” Tony said. “Dude, I’m just gonna keep collecting trophies and doing my same s**t.”

Tony Ferguson continued:

“Every single time I wake up in the morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do [stuff], I hug my little boy … whew … kiss my wife. I just … keep doing what I’m doing. What am I gonna do?”

Do you agree with Cris Cyborg that the UFC handled the Tony Ferguson situation poorly? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this page Penn Nation.

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom April 10, 2020