Tony Ferguson reacts to UFC 249 being canceled: “Oh well, I’m still gonna train”

Tony Ferguson wasn’t too fazed about UFC 249 being canceled.

Ferguson was expected to headline the card against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. It was a fascinating bout that was slated to go down on Tribal Land in California.

Yet, the event was postponed after Disney and ESPN asked White to shut it down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Ferguson, he found out the event was canceled during an interview with Brian Martin of the OC Register.

“Oh well, I’m still gonna train,” Ferguson said upon hearing out the event was canceled.

With the event being canceled, Ferguson could very well be scheduled to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov when the pandemic is over. He no longer needs to fight Gaethje for an interim belt. But, for “El Cucuy” he says he will not stop training and the goals remain the same.

“Dude, I’m just gonna keep collecting trophies and doing my same s**t,” Ferguson said before pausing and getting emotional. “Every single time I wake up in the morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do [stuff], I hug my little boy … whew … kiss my wife. I just … keep doing what I’m doing. What am I gonna do?”

In the end, Tony Ferguson says he plans on reaching out to Dana White to thank him for trying to put on the event. He also says he plans on using this time off to put on muscle as he admits he is too skinny.

“The constant is things are always gonna change. The variable is how am I gonna react to it?” Ferguson said. “So we could throw that variable, baby, and we make that the constant. Which is why I’m gonna keep smiling, I’m gonna keep training, and you know what? I’m gonna put on some muscle. Dude, I’m skinny. I’m gonna put on some muscle. I’m gonna try my best, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna try my best. If I fall, I’ll get back up.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.