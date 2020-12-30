Conor McGregor will finish Dustin Poirier inside two rounds at UFC 257, says Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis expects Conor McGregor to beat Dustin Poirier pretty quickly at UFC 257.

On January 23, McGregor and Poirier will have their rematch six-and-a-half years in the making. The two first fought in September of 2014 with the Irishman winning by first-round knockout. For Danis, he believes the result at UFC 257 will be very similar as he expects his teammate to KO “The Diamond” inside two rounds.

“It doesn’t last two rounds. Conor, in the mindset he is in right now, and the way he is, it’s not going to last two rounds,” Danis said on the Nelk Boys’ Twitch stream. “Conor McGregor is a different level, you don’t understand. That is a different breed of human. A lot of people criticize him but that is a different breed of human, he is going to f**k him up, dude. There is no one in the division who can f**k with him.”

If McGregor does do that, there would be no question he would be a top-ranked lightweight. There is also some talk this fight could be for the title after Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted that his belt will be taken by the winner of this fight.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

Do you agree with Dillon Danis that Conor McGregor will finish Dustin Poirier inside two rounds?