Coach: If Calvin Kattar doesn’t get a title shot with a win over Holloway “there is superior politics going on”

Tyson Chartier believes Calvin Kattar will be fighting for a UFC title sometime in the middle of 2021.

Entering 2020, Chartier and Kattar set out a goal of going 3-0 after a disappointing loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov in November. The hope was the New England Cartel member would get the hype behind his name back and everyone would forget about the loss. So far, that is exactly what has happened.

To begin 2020, Kattar scored a highlight-reel KO over Jeremy Stephens. He then followed that up with a five-round decision win against Dan Ige. For Chartier, although Kattar didn’t get three fights, they are considering this Max Holloway fight on January 16 part of 2020.

“The goal was 3-0 in 2020 for Calvin. We didn’t care who it was, just 3-0, and the Zabit loss would be wiped away,” Chartier said to BJPENN.com. “We ended up getting two wins in 2020 but we are considering January 16, 2020, 2.0. It is an extended 2020.”

Not only did Calvin Kattar go 2-0 in 2020, but he also established himself as a main event fighter with the win over Ige.

“We wanted to establish ourselves as a headliner. We went out there and proved we can go five rounds and a guy that can carry a card,” Chartier explained. “The fight got us a new contract which is more money for Calvin and number two, it was a chance to showcase our skills on a fight that had a lot of eyes. It gave us an opportunity to show we are the next contender.”

Not only did Calvin Kattar prove himself as a headliner, but the fight also happened on Fight Island, which is the same location as the Holloway fight. Both Chartier and Kattar know that experience will help them given they know now what to expect with the flight, quarantine, and fighting at an odd time.

“The experience is good. Calvin and Max both have gone to Fight Island once. We won, he lost, although many think he won,” he said. “We are undefeated in that cage and the fact we have been there before, there will be no surprises with the sleep schedule, weight cut, and all that.”

Ultimately, Chartier and Kattar remain confident they will defeat Holloway. If Kattar does that, he will cement himself as the number one featherweight and earn a title shot in 2021.

“If it isn’t there is superior politics going on. Brian will get the next shot and we will get the winner,” Chartier concluded. I know Zabit will lobby for it, but we offered to fight him in August and they said no. I told them, that is fine but don’t be surprised when we jump the line, but good luck. We are now in a position to do that. If we beat Max, there is no way anyone can argue that we don’t get the next title shot,” Chartier concluded.

Do you think Calvin Kattar should get a title shot with a win over Max Holloway?